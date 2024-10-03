King Charles III shows his moves

London, ENGLAND — King Charles did not need to be asked twice when a guest at his Commonwealth reception, asked him to dance. Freddy Tuilagi, 53, the eldest brother of the famous rugby-playing siblings, choreographed the King’s performance, holding out his arms across his chest and fluttering them, which Charles copied.

At one point, Mr Tuilagi, an honorary consul with the Samoan High Commission, gave Charles a ceremonial fue. Asked to critique the King’s performance, he replied: “Good – he’s got the moves.”

Charles and Camilla hosted the St James’ Palace event ahead of their forthcoming trip to Australia and Samoa later his month, with the Pacific nation the setting for a major gathering of Commonwealth leaders.