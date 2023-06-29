Kanana Fou celebrates its 40th anniversary photo & caption

The Kanana Fou Theological College — CCCAS — celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday, with various groups of theological students performing throughout the event. Rev. Nafatali Falealii noted that one of the reasons they celebrated the college’s 40th Anniversary and not waiting for its 50th Anniversary — is so members of the Class of 1987 could take part in the celebration, with some having retired, some having passed on. [photo: Ame Tanielu]