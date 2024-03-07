K-12 STEM technology photo & caption
Thu, 03/07/2024 - 8:09am
Administration and AS-DOE personnel watch a STEM robot perform, as American Samoa launches K-12 STEM technology island-wide. With training for local teachers scheduled between March 11 through 15, Marketing and communications firm Powerhouse+Co. says this will become a familiar sight at local K-12 public schools, highlighting the island’s initiative to invest in STEM technology for its future generations in partnership with RobotLAB.[courtesy photo]