Job Well Done — photo & caption

Members of the Leone LDS Ward walking away from Leone High School's Football Field where they used their weed-eaters to wack and clean. It was part of an amazing effort at LHS to clean the campus up on Saturday, March 3, where members of LHS Alumni Association, Leone LDS Wards, Pavaiai YSA and Department of Parks and Recreation came together. The effort was initiated by the LHS Alumni Association, which saw a total of 80+ members of the community come out to help with the clean up. [courtesy photo]