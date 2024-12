New Zealand Black Fern HSBC Cape Town 2024 Cup Final Champions of Samoan heritage: Theresa Setefano, Jazmin Felix- Hotham, Risi Pouri-Lane and Dhys Faleafaga expressed their appreciation for Samoa News' decades of rugby coverage by inviting Senior Staff Photojournalist, Barry Markowitz, to bask in the warmth of their trophy moment. [Photo © Barry Markowitz]