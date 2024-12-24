How Santa became a part of the Christian celebration of Christmas

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Santa Claus — otherwise known as Saint Nicholas or Kris Kringle — has a long history steeped in Christmas traditions. Today, he is thought of mainly as the jolly man in red who brings toys to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve, but his story stretches all the way back to the 3rd century, when Saint Nicholas walked the earth and became the patron saint of children.

“‘Twas the Night before Christmas” was instrumental in crafting the modern American version of Santa Claus. The poem describes St. Nicholas as “dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,” with twinkling eyes, rosy cheeks, a snow white beard and a round belly. Throughout the poem, Santa is depicted as a jolly elf bringing joy with his reindeer-led sleigh to both children and adults.

As Christmas began to evolve into a family holiday leaving it pagan origins behind, the image of Santa changed as well. Now, his jolliness comes from the Christmas spirit, not feasting, and his rosy cheeks are the result of joy, not ‘spirits’.

In American Samoa where church congregations are intricately woven into the fine mat of the Samoan culture, American Samoa joins Christians around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ tomorrow, Dec. 25th. But Christmas has already come in other parts of the world — such as neighboring Samoa and other South Pacific countries.

And during every Christmas holiday, American Samoans in the US Armed Forces, and all American soldiers serving around the world in the military, are never forgotten by local and off island Samoans.

This time of the year, many will spend Christmas with families and friends, following church services. There are also those who will be out partying but please be forewarned: police are out in full force to ensure a peaceful Christmas 2024.

Department of Public Safety’s holiday enforcement program began more than a week ago and there will continue to be road blocks at unannounced locations.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board reminds vendors, bars, and restaurants to abide by the set rules and regulations.

Local law states that beer taverns and alcoholic beverage licensees may sell or serve beer or alcoholic beverages from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 a.m. the following morning. Stores are allowed up to 10:00 p.m. to sell alcohol and beer. Stores are prohibited from selling alcohol on Sundays.

Follow these tips for the holiday season and beyond:

• Always plan ahead. Designate a sober driver and arrange for an alternative way home just in case.

• If you are hosting a party, always offer a non-alcoholic option for your guest so they can still have a good time eating and drinking with everyone else.

