Hope for Hope House flooding abatement photo & caption

This courtesy photo shared by Rep. Larry Sanitoa shows McConnell Dowell crew starting their work Monday morning to fix the drainage at the entrance to Hope House in Ottoville. The clogged drainage, creates a huge pool of water — in front of the cemetery — and has prevented cars from passing through this area for many months now. McConnell Dowell is the contractor for the project that also includes upgrades to this part of the road-area. [courtesy photo]