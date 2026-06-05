Henry Saaga and American Heroes honored as U.S. commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

# The Saaga family in 1941

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In celebration of D-Day (June 6) and the Battle of Midway (June 4- 7), Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the memory of Henry Saaga, who fought in the Normandy invasion, as the United States commemorates the anniversaries of D-Day (Europe, 1944), which was codenamed Operation Overlord, and the Battle of Midway (Pacific, 1942). Historians identify these as two of the major tipping points of World War II.

“As Samoans, we commemorate D-Day with our own shining example of bravery among our Toa o Samoa. Henry Saaga, born and raised in Utulei Village, here in American Samoa, survived the fighting in the great invasion of Normandy, but was last seen battling with courage in the famous, deadly hedgerows of France,” said Amata. “As we honor his memory and sacrifice, it is good to know that he is held in high honor in France, where his name is etched on the Wall of Honor, visited by many thousands yearly.”

Henry Saaga earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a singer and musician who played multiple instruments, and a three-sport athlete. In a historical footnote, he knew Uifa’atali Peter T. Coleman, both in Oahu at the start of the war, and both from Ma’oputasi District.

This photo of the Saaga family taken in 1941 is on file at the World War II Memorial in France. [courtesy photo]

On June 6th, D-Day is commemorated. Under the direction of General Dwight Eisenhower, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, sustaining severe losses, en route to liberating Europe from Nazi Germany. General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s historic message to the departing troops states, “The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

Two years earlier, on June 4- 7, the U.S. Navy engaged Imperial Japan in the Battle of Midway, a large-scale sea and air battle that dramatically changed Allied prospects in the Pacific.

“On these honored dates, we commemorate the heroism of those who fought for country and freedom, and we thank God for their success in these two great endeavors,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Generations later, these victories still matter, becoming part of building more democratic governments, including our modern partnerships with Japan and Germany.”