Hawaii Repat Team photo & caption

A few members of the Hawaii Repat Team — at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu — who worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for passengers from the quarantine site to the airport and onto the aircraft. The team, which includes Health director Motusa Tuileama Nua and Medicaid Office director Sandra King Young, were at the Honolulu airport to see off the repatriation flight #5 earlier this week. [photo: Medicaid Office]