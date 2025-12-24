Happy holidays from all of us at Samoa News! photo & caption

May your days be merry and bright. Happy holidays from all of us at Samoa News! For a great Christmas present this season — Be kind to one another. We will be spending Christmas Day, Thursday Dec. 25th and Friday Dec. 26th with our families and Samoa News will not publish those days. We will see you again on Monday, Dec. 29th. Samoa News management and staff wish you a joyous and safe Christmas season. [Adobe image]