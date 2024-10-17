Taking care of God's creatures: Guidelines to help orphaned kittens thrive

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Kittens under four weeks of age do not have the ability to regulate their body temperature — their body is as cold or warm as the surrounding, so one of the first things we must do for orphaned kittens is help them maintain body warmth.

Begin by placing a soft folded towel or blanket on the bottom of a box or basket, then if you have a fuzzy blanket or fleece put that next so the kitten has something that feels like mom to snuggle with. Kittens also like a nice nest in their cage or crate so bundle them in a nice fleece that they can crawl into and out of.

We cannot overemphasize the need for a heat source in orphaned kittens. Although kittens over four weeks old may start avoiding a warmed bed, if the room is cool, even older kittens will seek out a warm spot. For this reason, as well as for socialization, consider appropriately pairing new single kittens of the same age so they can share body heat and be less likely to experience hypothermia.

Providing a good environment for kittens, means providing a warm, non-drafty room. A good practice is to make sure a towel covers the entire bottom of the cage and a bed made from a small litterbox or food carton is available so kittens do not sleep in their litterboxes. A towel covering the crate or front of the cage prevents drafts and keeps kittens under 4 weeks of age nice and warm.

REQUIREMENTS FOR KITTEN CARE:

1. Keep kittens warm.

2. Provide kittens with adequate nutrition.

3. Keep kittens clean.

4. Provide socialization with people and with cagemates.

5. Do your best to protect them from infectious disease.

KITTEN FEEDING

Daily weight gain is an indication that the diet is meeting the kittens’ nutritional needs. Keep in mind that the younger the kittens are, the more accustomed they are to staying latched onto their mom’s nipple all the time and nursing small amounts periodically. Frequency is essential for digestion and allows the kitten’s digestive system to handle small amounts at any one time. Additionally, the act of nursing stimulates digestion. If you notice a kitten not eating enough in one feeding, increase the frequency of feedings or go back to that kitten after the others finish eating to give it another chance to take more food.

GUIDELINES FOR BOTTLE FEEDING KITTENS:

¥ Kittens must be warm, they cannot digest properly if their body temperature is low.

¥ If you have kitten milk replacer follow the directions. If not then cow’s milk is an effective substitute. Best to keep them on the same formula.

¥ Kittens should eat 2 tablespoons of formula per 4 ounces of body weight within a 24 hour period.

¥ Feed kittens less than 2 weeks of age at least every 2 hours.

¥ Kittens 2 to 4 weeks of age should eat every 3-4 hours. If they are sleeping for longer periods during the night, do not wake them to feed.

¥ Feed weak kittens or ones not eating enough more frequently.

¥ After each feeding session, give each kitten a full-body once over with a barely damp, warm washcloth. Use short strokes like its mom would use. This activity keeps the kitten’s fur clean, teaches it how to groom and gives it needed socialization. Make sure the kitten is completely dry before placing it back in its cage.

Kittens naturally suckle on each other and on fingers, even after eating. Kittens suckling on each other excessively may be a sign that the frequency of feedings need increased. If littermate suckling becomes problematic, especially around the genital area, separate the kittens. Check each kitten’s genitals to ensure sucking activity is not causing problems (redness, irritation, penis hanging out, etc.). Suckling on genitals can lead to the urethra swelling shut and having to be surgically reopened.

WEANING

A kitten is ready for the weaning process when it bites the nipple often and forcefully, and is able to lick formula from fingers. Continue bottle-feeding through the weaning process to ensure kittens get adequate nutrition and are not overly stressed. The first step of the weaning process is to get the kitten to lap up formula from your finger and then a spoon. Once it masters this skill, put formula in a flat dish.

Bread soaked in the milk will often help to wean as it is an easy transition from sucking on the bread to get the milk the eating it – at that point mix soft solid foods.

One method is to introduce the kitten to solid food by mixing warm canned kitten food and prepared kitten formula into a thin gruel. Gradually reduce the amount of formula mixed with canned food until the kitten is eating just the food.

Place the food in a shallow dish. Some kittens begin lapping right away; others prefer to lick the gruel from your fingers. Allow them to do so and slowly lower your finger to the dish. The kittens may bite the edge of the dish or walk in the food. Sometimes it takes two or more meals before they catch on. If a kitten does not seem interested in the gruel, try gently opening the kitten’s mouth and rubbing a little of the food on its tongue or teeth. Be patient, the weaning process takes time. As the kittens catch on, thicken the gruel. When kittens are eating thicker gruel, they should always have fresh water available in a low spill-resistant bowl.

Kittens often walk through their food. Make sure the kittens are clean and DRY before putting them in their cages. Most weaning kittens are messy eaters so you may not be able to leave gruel or water in their cages at first. Wet kittens can rapidly lose body temperature.