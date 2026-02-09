Governor at DOH Heart Month wave photo & caption

DOH hosted a “Red Wave” in recognition of February as National Heart Month, in support of the Rheumatic Heart Disease Prevention Program and heart health awareness. The Governor showed his support alongside the American Samoa Department of Health and other ASG Departments, Samoana High School HOSA Club, and community members. The program will be offering FREE Blood Pressure Screenings at their office at the Lumana‘i Building on the 1st Floor in Fagatogo every Friday this month. [courtesy photo]