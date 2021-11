Mrs. Marian Tiare Ale (left), wife of Lt. Gov. Talauega Eleasalo Ale and First Lady Ella Perefoti Mauga (right) took part last Friday morning with the staff from the Governor’s Office “wave” in Utulei, closing out the the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October. According to the Governor’s Office, the wave honored the survivors and those who lost their battle with this devastating disease. [photo: ASG Facebook]