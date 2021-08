Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga (middle-back row) speaking to another person (far left), as he is accompanied by First Lady Ella P. Mauga (far right-back row) on the medical charter last week Thursday from Pago Pago to Honolulu. Also traveling with the governor are his two staff members, sitting front row. All passengers on the medical charters are required to wear masks. [photo: Leaua Aiono Frost]