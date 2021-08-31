Get Vaccinated — $100 Per Shot photo & caption

People were lining up at the Disbursement window to pick up their $100, after they received their vaccination shot yesterday. Continuing their effort to ramp up vaccinations in the territory, the American Samoa COVID-19 Task Force is offering their latest incentive of $100 per shot to residents to get vaccinated. Samoa News visited the EOB around noon on Monday and saw hundreds of people lining up to have their vaccination and get their $100. [photo by AF]