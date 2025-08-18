Free Bulk Waste Collection photo & caption

Teams from all departments coming together to clean our island and eliminate possible mosquito breeding sites. They are going around to collect all waste from Nuuuli to Aasu. Place all scrap metals, tires, old appliances, bulky waste, and similar items on the roadside for the teams to pick up. Let’s work together to eliminate the spread of dengue and keep our island clean. The next clean/ pick up run is set for today, August 18 and tomorrow August 19 from Nuuuli to Aasu.[courtesy photo]