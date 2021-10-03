FMHS suicide prevention week photo & caption

Ads by Google Ads by Google
Sun, 10/03/2021 - 11:14am
The Fa'asao Marist High School Specialized Science Class in partnership with the school’s HOSA Chapter organized a week filled with activities to raise awareness about suicide prevention from Sept 27-Oct. 1. The week kicked off with FMHS students wearing purple shirts during a wave along the school road. Remember, You Are Not Alone! Educate and make yourself aware of the causes and signs of suicide to be able to prevent it. [courtesy photo]

