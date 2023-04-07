Flag Day Cricket League underway

The 2023 Flag Day Cricket League — Men & Women teams — began on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023 at Fagaalu Park with the iconic Rainmaker mountain featured in the background. The park is now ‘sand’ filled, with grass no longer a feature of the playing field. Whether this is temporary to accommodate the cricket league, is unknown. Local residents have noted that with the sand comes ‘red ants’ making it an uncomfortable feature of the park located in Fagaalu as well as the Pala Lagoon. [photo: RA]