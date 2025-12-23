The final cruise ship of 2025 welcomed photo & caption

The American Samoa Visitors Bureau welcomed the final cruise ship of 2025, the Oceania Riviera to Pago Pago Harbor on Sunday, December 21, 2025, arriving in the morning and departing in the afternoon as part of its South Pacific itinerary, closing out a successful 2025 cruise season. A big fa’afetai tele lava to Nuuuli Vocational High School for the powerful welcome performance. And, thank you to the ASG partners, vendors, and the public for their continued support and hospitality throughout the year. [Facebook photo]