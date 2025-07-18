FAST party committee members photo & caption

Local committee members of the Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party began registering caucus members in Utulei yesterday, marking the start of coordinated outreach efforts in the Territory. The initiative is part of FAST’s broader campaign strategy ahead of Samoa’s general election, scheduled for August 29, 2025. FAST leadership and party members are expected to arrive in American Samoa on August 16 to engage with supporters, present their platform, and rally voter participation. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]