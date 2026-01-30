Fagatele Bay shows that coral resilience is real and worth protecting photo & caption

Fagatele Bay in American Samoa has weathered hurricanes, tsunamis, bleaching events and outbreaks of coral-eating starfish — and its reefs have bounced back over and over again, thanks to the tireless work of crustose coralline algae (CCA) paving the way. Fagatele Bay shows that coral resilience is real and worth protecting. Check out their photo gallery that includes scenes from the Fagatele Bay, Big Momma coral in Ta'ū, and other reefs. Explore: https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/vr/american-samoa/ [Facebook photo]