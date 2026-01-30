Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Fagatele Bay shows that coral resilience is real and worth protecting photo & caption

Fri, 01/30/2026 - 7:09am
snorklers

Fagatele Bay in American Samoa has weathered hurricanes, tsunamis, bleaching events and outbreaks of coral-eating starfish — and its reefs have bounced back over and over again, thanks to the tireless work of crustose coralline algae (CCA) paving the way. Fagatele Bay shows that coral resilience is real and worth protecting. Check out their photo gallery that includes scenes from the Fagatele Bay, Big Momma coral in Ta'ū, and other reefs.  Explore: https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/vr/american-samoa/ [Facebook photo]

Copyright © 2026 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media