Faga'itua grads told service clears the pathway to becoming a leader

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Paramount Builders is proud to sponsor coverage of all of the 2022 American Samoa High School Graduations, and wishes all graduates a successful journey into the future. Be Safe. Fagaitua High School hailed 105 graduates this year with the theme "Followers Today, Leaders Tomorrow".

The top students are all females consisting of three Co-Valedictorians and one Salutatorian.

Elenor Akeli, Apotala Su'a and Apu Visa Taufuiava are the three Co-Valedictorians and the Salutatorian is Ruth Satele.

Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga said the theme of the graduating class reminds him of the famous proverb, “The pathway to leadership is through service (ole ala ile pule ole tautua)”.

"There are many types of services, through your family, church, village, and in the community, but as you grow you'll learn a lot through the service you render."

He said service would clear the pathway for you to become a leader, in your family, church, and village. "Service should start from when you were a young boy up until now and it should continue — it is part of life.

"If you want to lead, you must serve as many can attest to this fact, the way up is from the bottom," said the Governor. He congratulated the class of 2022 and asked whether they are ready for what is outside of high school.

The Governor emphasized the language to speak will paint a picture of the type of person you are.

Aliti Sagapolutele FHS Counselor announced the top students. All four are females.

The Salutatorian Ruth Satele is from Alao and Aua and she is the daughter of Danny and Aofia Satele.

"She dedicated her academic success to her late grandparents, Pouesi Satele and Roni Efeso." She is a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Alao under the guidance of Bishop Pepe Tupuola and Tu'u Tupouola, and a member of the National Honor Society with a GPA of 3.994.

Co-Valedictorian Elenor Akeli of Aoa and Auasi is the daughter of Aukusitino Akeli and Allen Akeli. She is a member of the CCCAS in Aoa, and is a member of the National Honor Society and has a GPA of 4.0.

Co-Valedictorian Apotala Su'a is from Aunu'u and Aoa and is the daughter of Talaimatai Elisara Su'a and Leitu Faatima.

And Co-Valedictorian Apu Visa Taufuiava from Lauli'I is the daughter of Pouvi and the Late Anasetasia Mikaele Taufuiava.