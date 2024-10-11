FADs are harmful to marine life photo & caption

If one of these washes up on our shore, report the location by calling our DMWR @633-4456 and ask for Ekueta Schuster. Abandoned drifting Fish Aggregating devices (FADs) are harmful to marine life. These FADs are constructed with bamboo, black fishing nets, floats and attached to satellite buoys. They are deployed by Purse Seine boats while out fishing and sometimes get loose and become marine debris, harmful to our sealife. [courtesy photo]