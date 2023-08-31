AS-EPA HazCat training photo & caption

This photo posted on the American Samoa Environmental Protection Agency (AS-EPA) Facebook page shows some of the participants in the 16 hour HazCat Kit Training held this week. According to AS-EPA, the “HazCat kit would enable our inspectors to conduct chemical field identification tests in order to properly identify, remediate, transport and dispose of chemical substances." First responders from Samoa attended this training made possible through the multilateral approach of the Atoa o Samoa initiative. [photo: AS-EPA]

