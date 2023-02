Congratulations to the 8 graduates of EMT class 014 on completing their training and becoming the newest employees of the Emergency Medical Service. The graduation was held at the EMS station in Tafuna on February 4, 2023. They are Zachary Tavita Ah Fook; Zechary Taulafo Ah Fook; Oscar Esau; Victoria Tilomai Ifopo; Savelio Leota; Qwandalene Vailua Palasi; Donny Ierenimo Petelo and Molimau Taumua Jr. [photo: Christina Meyer Maele]