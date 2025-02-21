DPW and SILVA Group clear landslide photo & caption

The recent severe weather, which also affected Manu'a, caused significant landslides and blocked roads with massive rocks. In response, a team of employees from the Department of Public Works and SILVA Group has been deployed to the affected area. Ila Mulipola of Silva Group said yesterday that their primary task is to safely clear the road that connects the communities of Fitiuta, Ta’ū, and Faleāsao, ensuring that residents can access vital services. [photo: Ila Mulipola, SILVA Group]