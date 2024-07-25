DPA 2024 Summer Camp photo & caption

One of the participants of the Department of Parks & Recreation 2024 Summer Camp gazing in seeming awe at the towering tree. The camp focuses on young children’s physical and mental health through activities that include not only sports, but also arts & crafts, as well as hikes in local attractions such as the Polo Island Trail and the Suma Ridge Trail which are located in Vatia and Afono, respectively. It’s a 6-week camp that ends on August 2, 2024. [photo: SC]