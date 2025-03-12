DoH on the Road photo & caption

Department of Health was out at a local business this past Saturday as part of their outreach. They checked sugar, blood pressure, weight, gave the flu shot and also counseled on overall physical and mental wellness for Neil’s Ace Home Center personnel. They also shared about the dangers of tobacco and vaping and gave out anti- vaping t- shirts. The Ace team was extremely grateful that they were able to have this health check done at their workplace. Fa’afetai tele lava DOH! [courtesy photo]