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DOC staffers participating in this year’s Fautasi race photo & caption

Wed, 04/08/2026 - 8:16am
DOC staffers participating in Flag Day Fautasi Race

Tuesday, the Department of Commerce Social Committee was honored to represent the entire staff in supporting our colleagues participating in this year’s Fautasi race by presenting a small gesture of appreciation to the following auva‘a: Lupelele – Skipper Tai Paga; Fale o Latia – Shalom Solomona; and Aeto – Sebastian Briski. Tentative schedule has the races happening next week — April 14 & 15. [Facebook photo]

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