DOC staffers participating in this year’s Fautasi race photo & caption

Tuesday, the Department of Commerce Social Committee was honored to represent the entire staff in supporting our colleagues participating in this year’s Fautasi race by presenting a small gesture of appreciation to the following auva‘a: Lupelele – Skipper Tai Paga; Fale o Latia – Shalom Solomona; and Aeto – Sebastian Briski. Tentative schedule has the races happening next week — April 14 & 15. [Facebook photo]