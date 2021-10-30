Do All the Good You Can photo & caption

This past Monday, the ASCC Psy 150 Class showed up with a truck load of donated supplies for the DoH quarantine sites. The students, led by their instructor, Mrs. Tala Ropeti-Leo presented their donations as part of their community project this semester for their class. Thank you to the class and to Ms. Ropeti-Leo who was a Samoa News intern during her high school years at Iakina Adventist Academy. They also donated to the veterinarian clinic to help our local pets /animal companions.