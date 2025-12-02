The dedication of the Fale Fono photo & caption

The dedication of the Fale Fono on Friday, saw the top echelon of the 2Samoas gather to celebrate the occasion. (L-R) Gov Pulaali’i Nikolau Pula, First Lady Lois Phillips-Pula, Samoa Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto'a Sualauvi II & Masiofo Faʻamausili Leinafo, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruen, Fiapa'ipa'i Emelio Fruean, and Samoa Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt and Tupea Heather Lima-Schmidt. [photo: AF]