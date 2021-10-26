COVID-19 Vaccination Wave photo & caption

Ads by Google Ads by Google
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 11:14am
Young adults and youth at the COVID-19 vaccination wave

Many young-adults and youth took part in the Tagata Tutu Fa’atasi Alliance of American Samoa (TTFAAS) and Le Fetuao Samoan Language Center, in conjunction with the Dept. of Health “COVID-19 Vaccination Wave” last Saturday morning along the airport road in Tafuna. There were four aiga buses as well as private cars used to transport participants to the wave site. Eight ‘autalavou' from different church denominations participated in a push to safely open borders. [photo: FS]

