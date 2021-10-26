COVID-19 Vaccination Wave photo & caption

Many young-adults and youth took part in the Tagata Tutu Fa’atasi Alliance of American Samoa (TTFAAS) and Le Fetuao Samoan Language Center, in conjunction with the Dept. of Health “COVID-19 Vaccination Wave” last Saturday morning along the airport road in Tafuna. There were four aiga buses as well as private cars used to transport participants to the wave site. Eight ‘autalavou' from different church denominations participated in a push to safely open borders. [photo: FS]