College bound students depart on Medicaid flight photo & caption

Local students heading for college in the U.S pose for a Samoa News photo at Pago Pago International Airport before boarding the medical charter flight last week Thursday to Honolulu. With the commercial flight scheduled for August now moved to September, the COVID Task Force is concerned about the latest outbreak in the U.S when American Samoa has still not reached the 80% vaccination rate needed. Our islands continue to be one of the few places in the world that is COVID-FREE. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]