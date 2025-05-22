Close Up Students welcomed to U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC — American Samoa’s Close Up delegation on their recent visit to Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata D.C. office were hosted by the Congresswoman’s staff.

The student delegation was welcomed on Wednesday for a home-cooked luncheon at the congressional office, and a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol. Congresswoman Amata is in American Samoa for ASCC and high school graduations.

The students are in Washington, D.C. with the Close Up Foundation civic program as part of the program’s yearly extended visit to the nation’s capital area historical and educational sites.

“Speaking for my staff, we always love to see our students for their day at the Capitol during their trip to Washington, D.C.,” said Congresswoman Uifa’atali.

“I’m happy to be supportive of this great program for our youth, which makes an investment in our leaders of tomorrow. I know the students always enjoy themselves and the time with friends, but more importantly, they absorb a lot of important history and learning. Thank you to everyone helping with Close Up in American Samoa or in the national program.”