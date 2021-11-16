Church leaders visit Aunu'u photo & caption

This photo distributed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows Church Elder K. Brett Nattress (right), from the Pacific Area Presidency, and Church President Sonny Aiono (left) on a local alia, preparing for departure to Aunu’u, which has a special place in the history of the Church as it is the location where missionaries baptized the first members in the Samoan Islands in 1866. More photos and a story on the Church website. [photo: churchofjesuschrist.org]