Celebrating the opening of the new gymnasium at Fitiuta Elementary School photo & caption

Tue, 07/22/2025 - 7:39am
Governor Pulaalii N. Pula participated in the dedication ceremony celebrating the opening of the new gymnasium at Fitiuta Elementary. In addition to the governor the eremony was attended by members of the Fono, Cabinet members, DOE Director Maefau Dr. Mary Lauagaia Taufete'e, and the Manu'a community. In his special remarks, Governor Pulaalii shared that this project marks a great step forward for the education system in Manu'a, and fulfills a long-held dream of former Governors.  [courtesy photo]

