Celebrating 30 years of service at ASCC photo & caption

ASCC held a ceremony last week to recognize 30 years of service by both President Dr. Rosevonne Pato as well as VP of Academic, Community and Student Affairs Dr. Letupu Moananu. In attendance were (front l-r) Dr. Pato, Board chair Reverend Elder Fouvale Asiata, Dr. Moananu, (back l-r) Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Siamanua Ropeti, Director of Institutional Effectiveness Mr. Tauvela Fale, VP of Admin and Finance Mr. Sonny Leomiti and Director of HR Mrs. Sereima Asifoa. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]