Catholics celebrated Good or Holy Friday photo & caption

In the territory, Catholics celebrated Good or Holy Friday, with the final 14 stations or devotions that began in the early morning hours. There were several separate pilgrimages commemorating His last day, with some villages celebrating together or on their own.In the east and central part of the island, the devotions focused on 14 crosses that were posted along the public highway, beginning in Fagaalu and ending at the Fagatogo malae. [photo: KA]