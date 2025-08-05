Canned corned beef back on NZ shelves photo & caption

Canned corned beef, an expensive commodity in NZ, is being locked up or put behind the counter forcing customers to ask for it from store clerks due to it being a favorite target of thieves. Hawai’i does the same with “Spam” — canned luncheon meat — a local favorite in the state. After RNZ Pacific made enquiries, Woolworths, a grocery chain in New Zealand, confirmed the full range of canned corned beef at Te Atatū South is now back on shelves. [Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi]