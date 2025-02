The American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition is proud to introduce "Puipui Malu Manatu," a program conducting Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) research. Puipui Malu Manatu is here to help protect the memories of our elderly. Over the past week, local and off-island partners joined our Puipui Malu Manatu team to analyze data from over 400 participants. [courtesy photo]