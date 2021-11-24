Ads by Google Ads by Google
Bridging Generations, Memory Workshop photo & caption

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 12:53pm
Evelyn Lili’o-Satele (2nd from right front row), seniors and others

One of the projects during the first ABLE “Bridging Generations, Memory Workshop” at DYWA in Tafuna was learning how to record and post a TikTok video for the ABLE Alzheimer’s month challenge. Pictured are Territorial Administration on Aging director (TAOA), Evelyn Lili’o-Satele (2nd from right front row), seniors and others participating in the event. Read story in today’s issue for details of workshop. [photo: ABLE]

