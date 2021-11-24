Bridging Generations, Memory Workshop photo & caption

One of the projects during the first ABLE “Bridging Generations, Memory Workshop” at DYWA in Tafuna was learning how to record and post a TikTok video for the ABLE Alzheimer’s month challenge. Pictured are Territorial Administration on Aging director (TAOA), Evelyn Lili’o-Satele (2nd from right front row), seniors and others participating in the event. Read story in today’s issue for details of workshop. [photo: ABLE]