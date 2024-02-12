Atoa o Samoa visit photo & caption

The weekend of Feb. 3, a delegation from the Government of Samoa, led by Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai, Minister of Works, Transportation, and Infrastructure, conducted a site visit to Am Samoa to follow up on one of the outcomes from the Atoa o Samoa in 2023, which included a request for upgrades to the port to allow for office and storage space. Attorney General Fainu'ulelei Alailima-Utu and Chief of Staff Loa Tuimavave Laupola extended a warm welcome to the Samoan delegation on behalf of Gov. Lemanu P.S. Mauga. [ASG photo]