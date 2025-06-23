ASVB back at the premier U.S. travel trade show — IPW 2025

After a long hiatus since COVID, American Samoa Visitors Bureau is proud to be back at the premier U.S. travel trade show — IPW 2025 in Chicago, Illinois— connecting with global tourism professionals. “Our team had a productive day of meetings, sharing what makes our islands unique and exploring opportunities to be featured in new travel itineraries. IPW is a vital platform to grow our presence, build partnerships, and position American Samoa as a must-visit destination in the Pacific.” [courtesy photo]