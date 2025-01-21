ASPA did not have a good weekend photo & caption

ASPA had a busy Saturday, Jan. 18, with a West side power outage reported in the morning, with some people and businesses experiencing more than four hours of ‘no power’, and in the evening, ASPA’s water crews had to do repairs on water lines to restore the water pressure for the area from Aua to Alofau. ASPA reports its teams had been working hard in the Power Plant and in the field to restore and maintain power to the areas impacted on the West side of Tutuila. [courtesy photo]