Ask Dr. Jo: What causes dogs to bite?

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Any dog can bite: big or small, male or female, young or old. Even the cuddliest, fuzziest, sweetest pet can bite if provoked. Remember, it is not a dog’s breed that determines whether it will bite, but rather the dog's individual history and behavior.

From nips to full-blown attacks, dog bites are a serious problem. Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States seek medical attention for dog bites each year. The number of recorded dog bite injuries is significantly higher in children than adults. The elderly and home service providers such as meter readers are also high on the list of frequent dog bite victims.

Fortunately, there are several things we can do to prevent dog bites.

Animal control and legislative approaches to protecting a community from dangerous dogs should not be based on breed, but instead on promoting responsible pet ownership and developing methods to rapidly identify and respond to owners whose dogs present an actual risk.

The AVMA recommends the following strategies for dog bite prevention:

1. Enforcement of generic, non-breed-specific dangerous dog laws, with an emphasis on chronically irresponsible owners 2. Enforcement of animal control ordinances such as leash laws, by trained animal care and control officers along with local law enforcement 3. Prohibition of dog fighting 4. Encouraging neutering for dogs 5. Education programs that teach pet care and responsibility, and bite prevention

Why do dogs bite?

Dogs bite for a variety of reasons, but most commonly as a reaction to something. If the dog finds itself in a stressful situation, it may bite to defend itself or its territory. Dogs can bite because they are scared or have been startled. They can bite because they feel threatened. They can bite to protect something that is valuable to them, like their puppies, their food or a toy.

Dogs might bite because they aren't feeling well. They could be sick or sore due to injury or illness and might want to be left alone. Dogs also might nip and bite during play. Even though nipping during play might be fun for the dog, it can be dangerous for people. It's a good idea to avoid wrestling or playing tug-of-war with your dog. These types of activities can make your dog overly excited, which may lead to a nip or a bite.

What do I do if I’m bitten?

If you are bitten by a dog, here is a checklist of things you should do:

 If the dog's owner is present, request proof of rabies vaccination, and get the owner's name and contact information.

 Clean the bite wound with soap and water as soon as possible.

 Consult your doctor immediately or go to the emergency room.

 Check if the dog is vaccinated.

What do I do if my dog bites someone?

Dog bites are scary for everyone involved – the person who has been bitten, the dog owner and even the dog. If your dog happens to bite someone, remember that you are responsible to help the person who has been bitten and to remove your dog from the situation. What should you do if the unfortunate happens?