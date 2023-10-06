ASK DR JO: With good behavior of both dogs and people, we can all get along together

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Everyone can contribute to dog safety, and keeping human- dog interactions pleasant and rewarding for us all.

These Good Behavior Tips don’t replace any legal obligations you may have, but will help dogs, dog owners, and everyone else get along well together.

FOR EVERYONE

 Always ask permission from a dog’s owner before approaching or petting a dog

 Pat dogs on their chests not on top of their heads.

 Wait for a dog to sniff your hand before you pat it.

 Supervise your children at all times when a dog is nearby.

 Don't let your children hug or kiss a dog or approach an eating or sleeping dog or one with puppies.

 Don’t act excited around a dog or run away, ride, or play noisy games, close to a dog.

 Do not force anyone who is afraid to pet a dog. (People afraid of animals sometimes make a dog uneasy and more likely to bite).

 Do not go up to a dog that is wearing a muzzle or a dog that seems to be hurt, for example, if they are wearing a bandage or are bleeding.

 If you are intimidated or annoyed by a dog, politely explain your concern to the dog’s owner and ask them to control it perhaps by putting it on a lead.

 If you are going to visit a property where you know there is a dog contact the owner first and ask them to restrain it.

FOR DOG OWNERS