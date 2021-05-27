ASCC Teacher Education Dept at Graduate Banquet photo & caption

ASCC Teacher Education Department (TED) Spring 2021 graduate Ina Shekinah Tupufia (center) receives her Certificate for Completion of Baccalaureate Studies during the college’s Graduate Banquet last week. Joining her to celebrate are (left to right) Christine Fuimaono of TED, ASCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Letupu Moananu, ACC President Dr. Rosevonne Pato and Faleataua Saili of TED. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]