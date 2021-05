ASCC Health Science instructor Mr. Derek Helsham (3rd left) celebrates with his students who received academic recognition awards at the college’s Spring 2021 Graduate Banquet last week. Left to right: Tamasipani Fa’afo’i, Geraldine Ofisa, Helsham, Jenzel Cuison and Falenaoti Isadora Mageo. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]