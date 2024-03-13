Ads by Google Ads by Google
ASCC Career Day photo & caption

Wed, 03/13/2024 - 8:41am
Miss Am Samoa with ASCC students

The Am Samoa Visitors Bureau (ASVB) had the privilege of participating in ASCC’s Career Fair 2024. Together with other ASG Departments, Non Profit Organizations and Private Businesses. Staffers discussed and showcased to ASCC students the various career paths that the Tourism Industry has to offer. “Thank you ASCC for inviting us to be part of such an amazing initiative! Good luck and all the best with the remainder of the academic year.” [photo: ASVB]

