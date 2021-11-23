ASCC “Basic Sewing” Workshop photo & caption

Seventeen members of the Capstone Assembly of God Church in Iliili successfully completed a “Basic Sewing” Workshop conducted by the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) – Agriculture, Community and Natural Resources (ACNR) Division’s Family Consumer Science (FCS) Program on November 11, 2021. Participants learned about the fundamentals of sewing from the ASCC-ACNR FCS agents Diana Tarrant and Shalley Tailevai. [photo: ASCC/ACNR]